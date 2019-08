HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

TIM TEBOW (32), MILA KUNIS (36) HALLE BERRY (53)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

PAIGE GOODMAN (14)

CONNIE EVANS

BRANDON LANE (40)

GARY BYRD (59)

JAMES ADAMS (67)

KYLE LUKERT (45)

SEAN & SARAH HOFF

Eric & Jody Morris (15)

TAMMIE & POOH HALLMARK (37)

ORVEL & SALLY ASHTON (59)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.