Birthdays & Anniversaries 8-29-19

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

Liam Payne (26) Lea Michele (33) Carla Gugino (48)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

ALICE MIDDLE (78)

ROBIN COCHRAN (27)

ROCKY BAKER

BRYAN MYERS

TRACY RUSHING (39)

SONNY LUNA (43)

PAYTON JAMES (23)

WALLACE GRESHAM (54)

AMBER MOENNING (34)

TANDY ROBERTS

DANA MCLAUGHLIN

TRAVIS TWINING

ALAINA GREEN (15)

TOBY BEASON (30)

RHONDA HENRY

MARY DISHMAN

CALVIN GLOVER (15)

KHLOE DELVALLE (10)

SCOTT BRYANT HOWERY (21)

ALLESANDRA GAGNE (10)

MIKE & SANDRA BROWNING (35)

BOB & FRAN RUSSELL (60)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.