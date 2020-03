HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

BLAKE GRIFFIN, ALAN TUDYK, BROOKE BURNS

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Rudy Leyva lll (35)

Sam Sterling (28)

Daniel Luna (41)

Desmond Bell (18)

Connor Cullar (18)

Tony & Ida Caudill (50 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.