LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Lavender May Avery (1)

John Nettles (64)

Mia Briscoe (5)

Tonia Gray Henman (55)

Breece Schaefer

Jimmie Tolleson II (49)

James Hardin (92)

Richard Romero (112)

Libby Shawver

Noah Busby (10)

Elvia Shephard (51)

Reece & Christy Berry

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.