LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Jordyn Cantu (21)

Lynn Outlaw (61)

Paisley Speegle (5)

Rowdy Elledge

Christy Colyer

Kacee Teichman (17)

SHANNON Denson

NESIAH ARIAS (4)

Kristalina Schlumpf

Rachel Reed (17)

EZRA MEHAREY (4)

RACHEL MCCARTY

Laura & Mark Walker (11 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.