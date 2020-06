LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Karis Denson

Hallie Berry

Brady Edmonds (12)

Brittany Rush

Donna Perkins

Allie Crow

Joey Torres (37)

Linda Gray (75)

Bill & Pam Fox (37 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.