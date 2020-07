LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARY

Jarell Monroe (34)

Steven Bunter (10)

Greg Frost (61)

Linda Frost

Melania Louis (14)

Sandra Cooke (71)

Danny & Traci White (2 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.