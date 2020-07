LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARY

Parker Pebworth (22)

Jenna Johnson (38)

Hardy Edgin

Gregory Hunter (16)

Margie Satterfield

Makayla Salazer (12)

M.C. Porter (95)

Donnie Berend

Cody & Melissa Dunson (14 years)

Josh & Andreia Waggoner (20 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM