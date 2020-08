TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARY

Gayla Aldrich

Whitney Shrader

Brittnee Castle (33)

Randi LaPierre (52)

Marylyn Cope (80)

Quinta Wilkinson (75)

Josh Williams (33)

Calista Calhoun

Sammie lee curtis Howery (16)

Mike & Carmen Roy

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.