TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARY

Ann Hardy (84)

Landon Jaimes (10)

Barry Hardin

Kailey Brown (28)

Katy Wolf (16)

John Vincent Villastrigo

Priscilla Kearney (50)

Natalie Catron (47)

Cooper Boswell (12)

Carry & Carla Tettleton (36 years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON OUR MORNING SHOW E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.