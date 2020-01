Birthdays & Anniversary 1-30-20

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

Kid Cudi (36) Christian Bale (46) Phil Collins (69)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

regina hickman

Isiaiah Alberto Paniagua (2)

Bryce Westmoreland (18)

Zoey Luke-Herbig (15)

Paige Baker (14)

Hailey Aldrich (32)

Christina Torres

Judy Wolf Schroeder

Raylynn Rose Schroeder (3)

Tommy Schlumpf jr.

Eddie Palmer Clark (71)

Freddy Marks (61)

Kennedi Hendricks

Landon Hunter (8)

Daisy Patrick (62)

Jay Poling

Dennis Keith Holdbrook

Tammie Adams (61)

Gloria Garcia

Dee Stevens (54)

Dee & Dawn Stevens (5)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.