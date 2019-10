HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

Miguel (34) Matt Shultz (36) Ryan Reynolds (43)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Presley Guy (11)

Brooke Tiano (14)

Hailey Read (16)

Cheyenne Collier

Dana Martin

Cody Dunson (40)

Robbie Cheryl Wilson

Marisa Lopez (14)

KAYLA WOOLF (23)

Faith Rushing (11)

Arlie Wharton (91)

Bobby Thurlkill (30)

Bobby & Marissa Thurlkill (9)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.