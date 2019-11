HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (35) Judd Nelson (60) Randy Newman (76)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Adrian Kestler (7)

Guadalupe Valdez (44)

Kason Poston (12)

Brandie Elliott (46)

Jerry and Karen Roberts (39)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.