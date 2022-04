Birthdays & Anniversary

FRIDAY

MAGGIE SYKES

MIA GRIFFITH (4)

MINDY VELASQUEZ

KATELYN CASILLAS (16)

ROGER & SHAY HAWKINS (22 YEARS)

SATURDAY

ALEXANDRIA PEREZ

SANTANA CRUZ RIOS (3)

ASHLYNN ALPERS (12)

SUNDAY

BARRETT SIMS (3)

PATSY WHALEN (70)

CINDY CASILLAS (35)

AMANDA ALPERS

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM