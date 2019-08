Birthdays & Anniversary 8-27-19

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

MARIO (33) AARON PAUL (40) TOM FORD (58)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

CAROL MORTON

BECKY KINDER

Ethan Jones (15)

COURTNEY KROGSTAD (28)

GERI WHITAKER (81)

PAYTON PERKINS (21)

RICK BEREND

TYREEANA MENDEZ (23)

JENE SIMONS

MECHELE PENNARTZ

LISA LAMINACK

BROOKLIN RELIFORD (43)

TYLER LINCOLN (18)

KELICIA DELVALLE (13)

BLAKE POWELL (18)

JIM RUSSELL (65)

RAY & ANGIE NEWTON (31)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.