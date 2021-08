FRIDAY

LANDON JONES (12)

JACOB PRUETT (22)

WHITNEY SHRADER

DEVIN RAY (1)

SAMMIE LEE CURTIS HOWERY (17)

DEREK ERSKINE

COACH HUSEMAN

ELIANA CULLAR (2)

CLAIRE CULLAR (24)

CAMERON TRAHAN

LEESA ALFORD (58)

BRITTNEE CASTLE

SATURDAY

JESSE TORRES JR

STEVE WOOD (45)

STEVEN MCCURDY (62)

ANN FORSGREN

SUNDAY

MALANEY WISE (13)



IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.