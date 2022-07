Blood Drive Locations

July 13, 2022

Bryson (Smiths Corner 1:00pm – 6:00pm)

Texas Blood Institute (Conference Room 11:00am -7:00pm)

July 14, 2022

Texoma Community Credit Union (Wichita Falls, TX) (Bloodmobile 8:30am -11:30am)

Advanced Rehab and Healthcare of Wichita Falls (Bloodmobile 1:30pm – 4:00pm)

Burkburnett Community (First Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall 2:30pm – 6:00pm)

July 15, 2022

Family Pharmacy (Vernon, TX) (Bloodmobile 11:00am – 3:00pm)

July 18, 2022

Holliday Community (First Baptist Church – Family Life Center 2:30am – 6:00pm)

July 18, 2022

Vernon Community – Boots & Badges Drive (Wilbarger Auditorium 12:00pm – 7:00pm)

July 20, 2022

Loving/Jean/Farmer/Markley Blood Drive (Loving Community Center 2:00pm – 7:00pm)

July 21, 2022

Seymour Community (Seymour ISD Auditorium 12:00pm -5:00pm)

First National Bank of Wichita Falls (Bloodmobile 11am – 4:00pm)

July 25, 2022

Sheppard Air Force Base- 364 Squadron Challenge (Building 1950 – Conference Room 8:00am-4:30pm)

July 26, 2022

Nocona Boots & Badges (First United Methodist Church – Fellowship Hall 12:00pm – 7:00pm)

July 27, 2022

Lakeside City Community (Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Dept. – Community Center 1:00pm – 6:00pm)

Healing Hands Healthcare (Wichita Falls, TX) (Bloodmobile 10:00am – 2:30pm)

July 28, 2022

Wilbarger General Hospital (Vernon, TX) (Bloodmobile 11:00am – 4:00pm)

Texas Blood Institute (Conference Room 11:00am – 7:00pm)