Aerial Video: One of the few border walls in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — While Texas does have some pedestrian fencing along it’s border with Mexico, the majority of the state has no barrier.

Border walls are most common in Texas’ western-most point of El Paso and southern-most point in the Brownsville region.

According to mapping from RevealNews.org and the Center for Investigating Reporting, there appear to be other spots with pedestrian fences near ports of entry in populated border towns.

In the clip above, you’ll see drone video of some of the pedestrian fencing in El Paso, Texas.

