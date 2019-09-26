Aerial video: Where the border wall ends in Arizona

Border Report Tour
Posted: / Updated:

NOGALES, Arizona (Border Report) — During a stop about 6 miles from the border in Nogales, Arizona, a rancher told our team illegal immigration was problematic for locals who lived where there was no fence.

According to mapping from RevealNews.org and the Center for Investigative Reporting, there aren’t too many spots in the state without fences or vehicle barriers. However, we were able to find one of them.

Drone videographer Henry Takai shot video of the area. You can see his clips above.

RELATED LINK: Reporter Anna Wiernicki profiled how the fence impacts people who work and live in Nogales.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Silent sinus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent sinus"

Deaf employee gets promotion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deaf employee gets promotion"

golden coffin

Thumbnail for the video titled "golden coffin"

Delta ammends support, service animal policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta ammends support, service animal policy"

Fall wine fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fall wine fest"

kemp-monroe traffic alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "kemp-monroe traffic alert"

Phased in new female dorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phased in new female dorms"

Fake FedEx roberry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fake FedEx roberry"

Birthdays 9-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 9-26-19"

What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones"

Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry"

Burkburnett student lends a helping hand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett student lends a helping hand"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News