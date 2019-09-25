1  of  2
Breaking News
Nocona ISD to resume normal sessions Wednesday Explosion near Windthorst gas station

Locals worry about wildlife amid border wall construction

Border Report Tour

by: Nexstar and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

LUKEVILLE, Arizona (Nexstar) — For acres in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Park there’s nothing, but cacti.

But as you drive closer to the Lukeville Port of Entry, the road signs turn into caution signs — warning visitors of “smuggling and illegal immigration.”

And then right before you can see the border, you can hear it.

Construction for the border wall.

But the construction doesn’t bother the few locals who live in the area.

Hector Molina says he frequently crosses the Lukeville Port of Entry because it’s easy — there’s not a lot of people who live nearby.

“Most of the people’s concern about the wall is nature,” says Molina.

He says the wall doesn’t really bother him, but it does bother the wildlife.

“If you put a wall, animals won’t be able to go across.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

League of Women Voters help Texomans register on National Voter Registration Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "League of Women Voters help Texomans register on National Voter Registration Day"

MSU Texas police department running more efficiently with new reporting system

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Texas police department running more efficiently with new reporting system"

W.F. man indicted on 45 counts of child sex crimes

Thumbnail for the video titled "W.F. man indicted on 45 counts of child sex crimes"

PD: Teen suspect in custody after making threat to Nocona schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "PD: Teen suspect in custody after making threat to Nocona schools"

Man dies following tanker fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man dies following tanker fire"

Menopause: Healthy You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Menopause: Healthy You"

Joe's Kwick Stop Explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joe's Kwick Stop Explosion"

Annette Meurer interview Windthorst fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annette Meurer interview Windthorst fire"

James Henry Windthorst Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Henry Windthorst Fire"

Jon Chambers Windthorst Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jon Chambers Windthorst Fire"

Windthorst Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Windthorst Fire"

Bellevue volunteer FD annual fish fry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bellevue volunteer FD annual fish fry"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News