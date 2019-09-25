PHOTOS: Border barriers in Arizona

Border Report Tour
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — The BorderReport.com team is now traveling through Arizona examining the various fencing and barriers along the way.

The majority of the state has vehicle barriers. This type of fencing is designed to keep cars from driving through the international line. As you can imagine, it’s not nearly as secure as fencing or a wall.

Other portions of the state have no fencing. It most cases, these are spots with very rough terrain. The following gallery highlights images captured along our trip through Arizona:

