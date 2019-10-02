PHOTOS: Border Wall in South Texas

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (Border Report) — Existing border fence in Hildago County, Texas is 18 feet tall and will soon be even taller. That’s because on Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced its plans to build 65 miles of border wall in South Texas, 11 of which are expected in Hidalgo.

The new border wall is estimated to cost anywhere from $385 million to $813 million. A news release from CBP states the three projects are not part of President Donald Trump’s National Emergency Declaration related to the southern border. Funding also does not come from the Department of Defense.

Here’s a look at the existing border wall in place in this portion of South Texas from photojournalist Ozzie Carrillo:



















CBP also said the projects are not going to take place at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge; La Lomita Historical Park; Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park within or east of the Vista del Mar Ranch tract of the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge; or the National Butterfly Center.

