Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: World War II aircraft crash at Bradley Airport, airport closed

PHOTOS: Border Wall in South Texas

Border Report Tour

by: Steffi Lee and Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (Border Report) — Existing border fence in Hildago County, Texas is 18 feet tall and will soon be even taller. That’s because on Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced its plans to build 65 miles of border wall in South Texas, 11 of which are expected in Hidalgo.

The new border wall is estimated to cost anywhere from $385 million to $813 million. A news release from CBP states the three projects are not part of President Donald Trump’s National Emergency Declaration related to the southern border. Funding also does not come from the Department of Defense.

Here’s a look at the existing border wall in place in this portion of South Texas from photojournalist Ozzie Carrillo:

CBP also said the projects are not going to take place at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge; La Lomita Historical Park; Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park within or east of the Vista del Mar Ranch tract of the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge; or the National Butterfly Center.

RELATED LINK: Hidalgo County residents respond to pending border wall project

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Circle trail project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Circle trail project"

Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19"

Lego artistry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego artistry"

CA officer shot at Chase bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "CA officer shot at Chase bank"

Mac Thornberry speaks publically

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mac Thornberry speaks publically"

Red flag laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red flag laws"

UPS Drones

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Drones"

Play Station subscription price cut in half

Thumbnail for the video titled "Play Station subscription price cut in half"

CocaCola Energy drink

Thumbnail for the video titled "CocaCola Energy drink"

SW Pkwy injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "SW Pkwy injury"

Chicken Box closed last week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chicken Box closed last week"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News