PHOTOS: No border barrier in much of South-Central Texas

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Border Report) — There’s some pedestrian fencing around ports of entry in the South-Central Texas communities of Del Rio and Eagle Pass. However, that’s about it.

Outside of those spots, you’ll find open an open border with Mexico. In most cases, only the Rio Grande separates the two countries.

Ozzie Carrillo took these shots in Del Rio and Eagle Pass. While they may look nice landscape shots, they also highlight the lack of physical division between the United States and Mexico in this part of Texas.

  • Rio Grande is the only thing that separates the U.S. and Mexico in this part of Del Rio (Photo by Ozzie Carrillo)
  • Rio Grande is the only thing that separates the U.S. and Mexico in this part of Del Rio (Photo by Ozzie Carrillo)
  • Rio Grande is the only thing that separates the U.S. and Mexico in this part of Del Rio (Photo by Ozzie Carrillo)
  • Rio Grande is the only thing that separates the U.S. and Mexico in this part of Del Rio (Photo by Ozzie Carrillo)
  • Rio Grande is the only thing that separates the U.S. and Mexico in this part of Del Rio (Photo by Ozzie Carrillo)
  • Rio Grande is the only thing that separates the U.S. and Mexico in this part of Del Rio (Photo by Ozzie Carrillo)
  • In Eagle Pass, this golf course sits right on the U.S. border with Mexico (photo by Ozzie Carrillo)
  • In Eagle Pass, this golf course sits right on the U.S. border with Mexico (photo by Ozzie Carrillo)
  • In Eagle Pass, this golf course sits right on the U.S. border with Mexico (photo by Ozzie Carrillo)
  • In Eagle Pass, this golf course sits right on the U.S. border with Mexico (photo by Ozzie Carrillo)
  • In Eagle Pass, this golf course sits right on the U.S. border with Mexico (photo by Ozzie Carrillo)

