PHOTOS: Rio Grande serves as natural barrier between U.S. and Mexico

by: Sandra Sanchez

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (Border Report) — In much of West Texas, you won’t find a fence or barrier splitting the U.S. and Mexico — you’ll find the Rio Grande River.

After flowing through Colorado and New Mexico, the Rio Grande forms part of the Mexico-United States border. The river measures some 1,896 miles and is either the fourth or fifth-longest river system in North America.

BorderReport.com Tour’s Sandra Sanchez toured the Rio Grande on Friday afternoon. You can learn more about her trip here and check out this gallery of photos below.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at SSanchez@BorderReport.com. She is traveling with a crew of journalists from San Diego to Brownsville, Texas, reporting all along the Southwest border.

