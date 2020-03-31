1  of  2
2 killed when truck flees Border Patrol checkpoint, rolls over

Border Report

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Two people died in a rollover crash involving a pickup that fled from a Border Patrol checkpoint Saturday in Southern Arizona, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. March 28, a black Chevrolet with two occupants approached the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 8 near Yuma, Ariz. Agents said the driver failed to stop and sped off, prompting agents to pursue the vehicle.

Agents said the chase ended when the driver lost control of the truck and rolled over. Agents performed First Aid and immediately called emergency personnel. However, both people in the truck died from the injuries.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the incident in collaboration with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

