Migrants receiving Title 42 exemptions getting ready to cross the border from Tijuana to the U.S. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Since April, the number of asylum-seekers allowed to cross the border from Tijuana into San Diego has gone up by 10 times, according to the National Institute for Migration in Baja California.

The agency says in April, only 393 migrants were given permission to cross the border through Ped West, one of two pedestrian crossings at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Last month, that number jumped to 4,075.

The migrants being allowed to cross the border are getting what’s called humanitarian parole due to illnesses, disabilities, political or organized crime persecution, says Enrique Lucero Vázquez, director of Tijuana’s Migrant Affairs Office.

Lucero stated members of the LGBT community are also getting access due to their vulnerability back home.

He made those comments during a news conference attended by a federal official named Alejandro Ruiz Uribe, who said the majority of the asylum-seekers are from the Mexican state of Michoacán.

The area has become a battleground for cartels who are fighting over control of the avocado industry.

According to Uribe, more than 2,500 Haitian refugees have also been given permission to cross into the U.S., followed by 440 migrants from Honduras.