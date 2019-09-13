Authorities vigilant as Mexican families camp at foot of El Paso bridge

Border Report

Families flee drug violence, come to Juarez hoping for asylum in U.S.

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — A woman and her child scrambled back to the sidewalk as a bus pulled into a side street leading to the Paso del Norte Bridge. The mother and daughter squeezed into a tight space, because almost 100 men, women and children had already staked out a piece of sidewalk.

“We came here because we are not safe in our homes anymore. We had to leave because of all the murders and kidnappings,” said Hermelinda Aguero Lopez, who left Zacatecas, Mexico a few days ago with 16 members of her family. Her hope in coming to Juarez is to apply for asylum in the United States.

Several of the 30 or so families from the Mexican states of Michoacan, Guerrero, Chiapas and Zacatecas that have been camped near the foot of the bridge since Monday shared similar stories of fear. Their presence is not only drawing curious stares from passersby but has authorities on both sides of the border on alert.

Officers inside a Mexican federal police truck parked on the Mexican side of the bridge monitored the situation. U.S. Customs and Border Protection also knew of the large gathering of people on the Mexican side. “At this time CBP has no credible information suggesting a pending threat to CBP facilities or the orderly processing of legitimate trade and travel. We remain vigilant,” said CBP spokesman Roger Maier.

Mexican officials say they can’t move the migrants from the foot of the bridge if they’re not engaged in any wrongdoing.

“We cannot impede the free transit of Mexican citizens in their own country, but we urge them to be well-informed and make sure they and their children are safe in Downtown Juarez,” said Enrique Valenzuela, head of the Chihuahua state Population Council.

Valenzuela said Mexicans cannot be placed on the asylum waiting list that the Council manages for CBP because they’re free to move about in their own country. Their asylum applications can be made directly to the U.S. government, although if CBP is swamped with other seekers, the Mexicans will be told to come back later, Valenzuela said.

As Border Report reported last month, the number of Mexican asylum seekers has spiked as the Central American and Cuban surge fizzles on this part of the border. The Mexicans come mostly from West-Central states where the Jalisco New Generation cartel and other drug-trafficking organizations are warring. The Texas-based Stratfor Security group calls it the “Tierra Caliente” region of Mexico.

“I hope they give us political asylum because of all the deaths and shootings. We have not been harmed, but we see what happens every day to friends and neighbors. There’s too much crime and not enough jobs,” said Gabriela Rios, who came to Juarez with her husband and children.

“We are fleeing the violence in Zacatecas. We are afraid for our children. There are murders every day; very often they find dead bodies by the side of the road. You can’t even go to work for fear that something bad will happen,” said a woman who declined to give her name. “I work in a restaurant and even at home I don’t feel safe. You cannot go out of your home at night because (criminals) are roaming the streets.”

The woman came to Juarez with her husband and four children ages 17, 14, 13 and 9.

Another woman, who consented to an interview on the condition that her face not be shown on video, said some of her cousins and uncles have been murdered by drug traffickers.

“They were asking them for money and trying to force them to work for them. … We are all in danger. We have been here for several days but no one wants to help us get asylum.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery"

WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window"

Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019"

MSU officials host small business owner workshop for veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU officials host small business owner workshop for veterans"

Threat at Lawton middle school leads to arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Threat at Lawton middle school leads to arrest"

Folks with Museum of North Texas celebrate newest addition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folks with Museum of North Texas celebrate newest addition"

Whispers of Hope officials thankful for Texoma Gives donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Whispers of Hope officials thankful for Texoma Gives donations"

Hospice officials hope to raise funds for Building Bridges grief program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice officials hope to raise funds for Building Bridges grief program"

WF Area Community Foundation officials gave out cash prizes Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Area Community Foundation officials gave out cash prizes Thursday"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News