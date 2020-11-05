Border commuters weigh in on Electoral College as election hangs in the balance

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The day after the election, Walter Ludlow found himself walking south to Tijuana through the San Ysidro Port of Entry for a meeting with a client.

Ludlow, who is an accountant, agrees that many along the border, between San Diego and Tijuana, are confused by the Electoral College, as the presidential election in the U.S. appears to be in limbo.

Walter Ludlow (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“I can see why many people don’t get it on any side of the border,” he told Border Report.

Ludlow said the Electoral College concept is confusing especially in countries where people are used to a majority or popular vote winner.

“The idea behind the Electoral College, is the states’ supervising fairness so that ordinarily some states, would not be underrepresented,” Ludlow said.

The Electoral College is group of presidential electors made up of the same number of members in the House of Representatives and the two U.S. Senators in each state. California, for example, has 55, while a less-populated states like Montana has three. Each is chosen to represent their states in an Electoral College vote. This year, that election is scheduled for Dec. 14.

The Electoral has both supporters and opponents who favor a popular vote.

The electors, more often than not, choose the candidate who ends up winning the popular vote. But that is not always the case, as was the case in 2016.

Critics of the Electoral College also argue that less-populated states have mote power because each Electoral vote accounts for far fewer people.

“I know there’s some confusion in America about it and whether we should have Electoral College,” Joe Edmonds said.

Joe Edmonds (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Edmonds lives in San Diego but said he often travels south of the border. On this day, he was heading to Tijuana to see his dentist.

According to him, the concept of an Electoral College is hard for people south of the border, and many of his fellow border commuters, to grasp.

“There’s probably nothing like it, usually it’s the person with the most votes is the winner,” Edmonds said.