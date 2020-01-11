Border patrol increases security after Iranian attack

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- A federal judge in South Texas on Thursday afternoon lifted a temporary restraining order against a project to build a privately-funded border wall on private property next to the Rio Grande.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane ruled that the federal government -- which had sued Fisher Industries on behalf of the International Boundary and Water Commission -- failed to show that building the 18-foot-tall bollard fence so close to the river would alter the course of the river and violate a 1970 international water treaty with Mexico.