Border Patrol seizes “counterfeit test kits” in O’Hare Airport

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- Leaders of two of the largest cities in South Texas, McAllen and Laredo, and the largest county of Hidalgo, issued strict regulations to limit social gatherings and outings in light of fears of coronavirus spreading within the region.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling on Thursday afternoon ordered that groups must be limited to 10 people and no dine-in restaurant customers are permitted. Gas stations must sanitize all pumps and equipment after each person's use. In addition, plastic ware must be used in food preparation and no straws. Movie theaters and churches must practice social distancing and have people stay at least 6 feet apart.