Border Patrol seizes “counterfeit test kits” in O’Hare Airport

Border Report

by: Ronnie Das

Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CHICAGO (WLNS) – Officials at O’Hare International Airport intercepted prohibited medical drug kits from the United Kingdom, earlier this week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted shipments containing “Test Kits” for various viruses and diseases to including COVID-19.

Other alleged test kits included meningitis, IVF, MRSA, onion, apple, and salmonella. The shipment was turned over to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for analysis.

Authorized diagnostic testing for COVID-19 is conducted in verified state and local public health labs across the United States. The American public should be aware of counterfeit home testing kits for sale either online or in informal direct to consumer settings.

“Counterfeit products have serious consequences to everyone,” said Hans Leiterman, Assistant Area Port Director, Chicago. “CBP seizures of illegally imported counterfeit merchandise helps protect the health and safety of U.S. citizens, and the reputation of marketplaces involved in these transactions.”

Since the beginning of the month, Chicago personnel have 793 seizures from arriving inbound international mail that includes narcotics (402 seizures), Intellectual Property Right/counterfeit goods (59 seizures), firearm suppressors (159 seizures), fraudulent identification documents (138 seizures totaling 9,122 fraudulent IDs), lottery mail (2 bulk seizures containing 603 scam letters) and counterfeit US currency (33 seizures totaling $1,185,300 dollars).

