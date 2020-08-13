Border Protection finds $60 million worth of marijuana in a shipment of limes

HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) -- The sudden resignation Monday of the Starr County health authority was the latest in a string of retirements and step-downs by border health officials in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jose Vazquez had been health authority for Starr County for the past 10 years, but on Monday, he relinquished his post after the county judge proposed giving him a hefty pay increase that was struck down by county commissioners. And it came as the South Texas region is currently one of the nation's worst hot spots for coronavirus.