Border Republicans voice concerns about voter fraud, election rule changes

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Two freshman House Republicans today expressed concerns about election irregularities and voter fraud.

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrll, R-New Mexico, is joining 100 House members and a dozen Senators in challenging Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in the U.S. presidential race.

In an open letter, Herrell said rules and procedures were changed drastically “at the last minute” in several states.

“Those irregularities have cast doubts in the hearts of many New Mexicans I represent. It is my duty to give those constituents a voice and to raise their concerns to the fullest extent my office allows,” Herrell wrote. “By objecting to certain electors, I can help ensure all Americans have confidence in the integrity and fairness in future elections.”

She specified her objections relate to alleged irregularities in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. She alleges state executives took “last minute, unilateral actions” without the approval of state legislatures to change voting procedures on vote-by-mail deadlines, signature and verification requirements.

“With the unprecedented allegations related to the arbitrary changes in several states, there is a question as to whether or not electors from those states meet those statutory requirements. Congress has a responsibility to debate that question. That is exactly the Constitutional process the objections I am signing onto will allow for,” she wrote.

Meantime, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, was one of five Republican House members who sent a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton pledging to fight for resources so the state can combat electoral fraud.

“As members of Texas’ congressional delegation, we want to express our appreciation to you and your office for your efforts in prosecuting voter fraud and safeguarding elections in the State of Texas,” the letter says. “While there are several uncertainties surrounding the 2020 election, one thing is certain: irregularities and unconstitutional power grabs have led millions of Americans – including many Texas – to question both the integrity and the outcome of the presidential election.”

The Republicans said they believe elections can be safeguarded through state enforcement efforts and federal support.

Fraud and integrity in our elections should not be on the back burner now that the election is behind us. — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) January 6, 2021

Gonzales represents a wide West Texas district that stretches from San Antonio to Far East El Paso. Herrell was elected Nov. 3 to represent a southern New Mexico district that borders Mexico.

