SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) sent a warning threatening mass violence against anyone roaming the streets this weekend in cities throughout Northern Baja California.

The message in Spanish read: “Be warned. As of Friday at 10 p.m. through Sunday at 3 a.m. we’re going to create mass chaos so the (expletive) government frees our people. We’re the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, we don’t want to hurt good people but it’s best they don’t go outside, we’re going to attack anyone we see on the streets on these days.”

By 9 p.m. on Friday, more than a dozen vehicles had been set on fire at key intersections around Tijuana and on the highway leading to the beach community of Rosarito to the south.

One of the cars burnt was parked at the city’s stadium as a soccer game was going on.

Many businesses and restaurants throughout Tijuana shut down and streets were noticeably empty and devoid of any traffic.



Social media messages published by U.S. Consulate in Tijuana.

The U.S. Consulate in Tijuana sent out a tweet saying it was aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Rosarito, Ensenada and Tecate.

“U.S. Government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice,” the consulate said.

A second notice sent out via social media said, “People should avoid the area, seek secure shelter if in the area, monitor local media for updates, be aware of your surroundings and to notify friends and family of your safety.”

Tijuana’s mayor and chief of police asked people to remain calm and that “the situation was being handled.”

Baja California Gov. Marina de Pilar Avila Olmeda condemned the violent acts happening around the state, saying she “won’t spare any efforts and resources to keep citizens safe to recover peace.”

Fernando del Monte, a highly respected television commentator in Tijuana told citizens during his nightly newscast on XEWT Channel 12 that this threat was “simply meant to strike fear into people.”

The cartel that issued the warning is seeking the release of some of its members that are in custody in Mexico.

Similar threats and acts of violence have taken place during the last few days in other Mexican cities such as Juarez, Celaya and Guadalajara.