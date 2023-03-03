MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on Friday is leading a GOP delegation of senators on a tour of the South Texas border in the Rio Grande Valley.

Cornyn is leading the group on a day-long, as well as night, tour, of the region where human smuggling and drug trafficking encounters have been among the top in the nation since 2014.

Scheduled to accompany Cornyn on Friday are:

U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska

U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Nebraska

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, R-Alabama

The group is scheduled to tour with Border Patrol on land and water, visit the Central Processing Center in McAllen, and meet with local law enforcement and landowners.

A news conference is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. CST at the riverfront Anzalduas Park, in Mission, Texas.

Border Report plans to cover the event and will have an updated story.