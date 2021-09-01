El Paso ICE agent allegedly accepts bribe to pay off drug debt

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An El Paso ICE agent allegedly exchanged sensitive law enforcement information for cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

A federal grand jury in El Paso indicted 59-year-old Robert Padilla, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, on charges of receiving a bribe by a public official.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said court documents, which remained sealed Monday afternoon, allege that Padilla agreed to reveal sensitive law enforcement information in exchange for a $500 payment “to satisfy his drug debt.”

Padilla was arrested on Aug. 6 and is currently on bond, the release said. He will be arraigned next week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Castaneda of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

If convicted, Padilla faces up to 15 years in prison.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility continue to investigate the case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Osterberg is prosecuting the case.