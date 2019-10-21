Mexican lawmen get FBI training to combat organized crime, terrorism

Border Report

International partnerships meant to combat global crime, threats

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:
Alvaro Serrano Escobedo, operations director for the Chihuahua State Security Commission. (photo courtesy State of Chihuahua)

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Three Chihuahua state lawmen recently completed intelligence and intervention training courses sponsored by the FBI, according to the State Security Commission.

Alvaro Serrano Escobedo, the commission’s operations director, received training on anti-terrorism, intelligence gathering, leadership and the combat of organized crime at FBI headquarters in Quantico, Virginia. The training is part of the FBI’s Mexican Law Enforcement Executive Development (MEXLEED) program, the commission said in a news release.

Ginés Jaime Ruiz García, first officer of the Chihuahua State Police, and Jesús Alejandro Cruz Rangel, who heads rural operations for the agency, attended the FBI’s Mexican American Liaison and Law Enforcement Training (MALLET) program in South Padre Island, Texas, the commission said.

The three lawmen were among 30 duly vetted Mexican officials chosen by the FBI for training this year, the commission said.

The FBI every year trains hundreds of international law-enforcement officers in partnerships aimed to meet global criminal activity and terrorism.

