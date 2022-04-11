PHARR, Texas (Border Report) — The Pharr International Bridge leading to Reynosa, Mexico, has been closed after truckers in Mexico blocked access to the bridge on Monday to protest truck inspections imposed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, officials told Border Report.

The South Texas bridge normally opens at 6 a.m. but did not open at all Monday. It is the No. 1 bridge for imports of produce in the nation and officials say its closure will have a ripple effect on the nation’s supply of fruits and vegetables..

Videos posted on social media from Mexico shows that blockade being carried by truckers there.

They are protesting Gov. Gregg Abbott’s announcement Thursday last that all commercial traffic entering Texas from Mexico will be subject to inspection by state officials after undergoing a federal inspection at the port of entry.

This has caused wait times of 10 to 20 hours at the Pharr International Bridge.

“The bridge is shut down due to Gov. Abbott’s public safety inspections on trucks from Mexico,” Texas Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, a Democrat from McAllen, told Border Report on Monday.

Hinojosa who is vice chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said Pharr usually processes 3,000 trucks per day, but since inspections went into effect on Thursday, only about 300 trucks a day have been able to cross from Mexico.

Trucker David Martinez told Border Report he was able to come across 1 p.m. on Sunday with a load of broccoli and waited all night and morning for Texas Department of Public Safety officials to inspect his truck.

His truck was being inspected at noon Monday.