Children found safe and are with family, deputy says

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Juliette and her older brother Sebastian have been found and are with their family.

The California siblings, ages 2 and 6, had gone missing on Sunday night when, according to family and friends, their mother was shot and killed in Tijuana.

A day later, Baja California prosecutors ordered an Amber Alert, asking people on both sides of the border to keep an eye out for the siblings, both U.S. citizens.

The alert has since been canceled.

Investigators in Tijuana say the children were found on the U.S. side of the border late Wednesday afternoon.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Ruben Medina confirmed the children have been located and “are with their family.”

He said they have closed this missing persons investigation and would not release any more details about how and where the children were found.



Amber Alert message stating both Juliette and Sebastian Garibay have been located. (Courtesy: Baja California’s Prosecutors Office)

Initially, there was fear the children were in danger and possibly victims of a crime.

Their grandmother said during a news conference earlier this week that she thought her grandchildren were with their biological father, who also lives in the San Diego area.

Punto Norte, an online news agency in Tijuana, reported that the children’s mother, Precious Alessandra Garibay, 21, was shot with a 9 mm firearm while she was traveling in the passenger seat of a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by her ex-husband, the siblings’ father.

It says Garibay was shot when the couple and the children stopped for a bathroom break at a toll plaza on the coastal highway west side of Tijuana.

Investigators in Baja California have not confirmed this information; all they are saying is that Garibay was pronounced dead at Tijuana’s General Hospital.

And they have yet to name a suspect or person of interest in his ex-wife’s death or the children’s initial disappearance.