Mexico’s foreign relations office lobbies U.S. senators to reevaluate border restrictions

Carolin Shoes along San Ysidro Boulevard is one of many businesses severely impacted by border travel restrictions. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón says if the United States doesn’t reopen the southern border soon, it needs to reevaluate what essential travel restrictions mean.

Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón is Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations. (Courtesy: Mexico’s Foreign Relations Office)

Ebrard made those comments during this morning’s news briefing involving Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He also stated that his office has been lobbying U.S. senators like New Mexico’s Ben Ray Luján to exert pressure on the White House to lift restrictions.

“If they aren’t going to lift restrictions along the entire border at the same time due to health reasons, help us understand what essential and non-essential is,” he said.

“We have formed a working group and hope these senators will support Mexico’s desire because the impact has been very big and there’s no reason now,” Ebrard said. “It doesn’t have to be the entire border, it can be according to regions and how they are doing, we need an answer very soon. For example, between Tijuana and San Diego, the same level of vaccinations exists today”

