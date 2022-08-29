City officials say they're trying to prevent migrants from being released onto the streets, will continue to assist "regardless of who is transporting" them

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Members of the Texas National Guard on Monday morning could be seen inside a community center in Downtown El Paso that has served as a staging point to bus released migrants to New York City.

El Paso’s Office of Emergency Management has been taking care of the busing, but on Monday, officials at the scene told reporters that locals were handing it off to the state of Texas. An official who said he was not authorized to talk on the record, said El Paso’s OEM reached out to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, hence the state involvement. The official referred all press inquiries to TDEM.

Texas National Guard troops set up inside El Paso’s Border Farm Workers Center on Monday morning. The center has been a staging point for buses chartered by the city of El Paso to take migrants released from immigration services custody to New York since last week. (Nigel Wickens/KTSM)

Calls and emails to the city of El Paso and the TDEM were not immediately answered. Calls made to Border Farm Workers Center Executive Director Carlos Marentes also were not returned.

In an email late Monday, El Paso municipal officials said the city and the Office of Emergency Management are “working with the State of Texas to help augment efforts to provide transportation to migrants that do not have sponsors.”

The city said it provides care packages and coordinates with other government officials and nonprofits to receive the released migrants regardless of who ends up transporting them to the interior of the country.

“The City/OEM provides care packages and coordinates with officials and NGOs to receive them regardless of who is transporting. OEM and the City will continue to coordinate support as we have always done in current and previous migrant crises situations to prevent releases to the street,” the City of El Paso statement said.

El Paso has sent four buses to New York City this month and one to Dallas in June, the statement said.

A Border Report and KTSM crew on Monday witnessed the arrival of a white bus with a DHS (Department of Homeland Security) sign to the Border Farm Workers Center on Oregon Street.

About a dozen females exited the bus one by one and were directed to tables inside the center where people dressed in civilian garb, with National Guard troops sitting in a nearby table, welcomed them and directed them to file or present paperwork.

In April, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed the TDEM to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. The TDEM more recently has been busing some of those migrants released from DHS custody in Texas to New York City, according to the state website.