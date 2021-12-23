Two Juarez men to stand trial for allegedly holding five Guatemalans for ransom

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Mexican judge has ordered two men to stand trial for allegedly holding five Guatemalan migrants for ransom in Juarez earlier this month.

The kidnapping charges against Jaime Daniel C.M. and Juan H.S. stem from the December 12 rescue of the migrants from a home in the Villas de Alcala neighborhood of Juarez, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

The Guatemalans were abducted on or about Dec. 7 upon their arrival at Juarez International Airport. The migrants had flown from the state of Veracruz to make their way to the U.S. border but a man apparently posing as a cab driver approached them, offered to take them to the city and instead drove them to a smugglers’ safe house, Juarez police said.

The men and a 16-year-old accomplice held the Guatemalans captive at the home for five days and allegedly demanded ransom from relatives. The AG’s Office said the money was supposed to be sent through electronic transfers to an account designated by the kidnappers.

Police acting on a tip from a neighbor raided the home, arrested the men and freed the Guatemalans. The municipal police said its officers seized a 9mm gun and 40 bullets from one of the suspects.

The adult alleged kidnappers will remain in jail until tried, the statement said. There’s no word on what happened to the teenage accomplice.