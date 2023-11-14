BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Staying with the Thanksgiving theme, get up early to support the start of the Bowie Four Seasons Race with the “Bowie Turkey Trot 5k Walk-Run” this Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 8 a.m.

The starting line will be on the front lawn of Legend Bank at 101 W Tarrant Street.

Registration is $35, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit God’s Table in Bowie.

And, if you donate one canned good, you can save $5 off the entry fee.

There will be age-category awards for the first, second and third-place winners in this chip-timed competition hosted by Styles Athletic Performance.

A few vendors will be present, and Patio Tacos will have a food truck to provide you with food after the event. Get $5 off your entrance when you bring a canned good to the early PPU at the Wise Street Mercantile, located at 111 West Wise Street in Bowie, Texas 76230.