BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Since the 1990s, the city of Bowie has owned just over 24-acres of lakefront property at Lake Amon A. Carter.

And with those hot days of summer upon us in Texoma, plus school being out, there’s a lot of people are enjoying long lake days.

But at the very end of Indian trail in Bowie, past the Silver Lakes Ranch subdivision, sits that 24.35 acres owned by the city for over 30 years now.

“It’s not on the tax rolls, it doesn’t do us any good. There are very few people who use it. It is 24 acres of prime lakefront property and there’s no reason for us to keep it other than those few people who use it and know about it,” Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham said.

But after years of nothing, Cunnigham and City Council are starting the process, that could see the land sold.

Step one, getting the land appraised, then find a broker to sell the land once it’s all divided.

A lot to get done before any developing would take place.

“It’s going to be a long process that’s not going to happen overnight, but then we get to use those funds for city purposes, streets, water, sewer, things like that,” Cunningham said.

It may be a long process, but it’s something Cunningham is already hearing interest on.

“The homeowners association out there might want to buy the property. I’ve talked to some other people that want to buy the property, even talked to a couple of developers that would probably develop,” Cunningham said. “So, it’s very desired property, very beautiful views and a lot of trees so it will be nice property to build on.”

Ultimately, the city hopes that after years and years of this land going untouched, they might as well make improvements for the citizens, if they can.

“That’ll be money we can use in the city, I’d rather use money like that than tax money anytime, so if we can keep our taxes and utility rates lower by doing things like this than I like to do it,” Cunningham said.