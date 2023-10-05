BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s great news coming up for the citizens of Bowie, who have been without emergency care since their hospital abruptly shut its doors in 2020.

Back in 2021, Faith Community Health System out of Jacksboro decided to open an emergency room facility in the former hospital.

The building was left in shambles, so the project was recreated from the ground up.

Two years later, the new E.R. has been completed, and citizens will no longer have to waste precious time traveling to Nocona or Decatur for essential care.

“Logic tells you you’re going to lose some patience because you couldn’t get to a path to that,” Bert Cunningham, City Manager of Bowie, said. “And that’s a good thing about having the E.R. here. This is a level-one trauma center. They can take care of most things. If they can’t, they can get you out fast.”

The E.R. is privately owned and its main goal is to provide life-saving measures that have been missing for some time.

“This facility is not subsidized by any taxing entity to include Jack County,” Faith Community Health System CEO Frank Beaman said. “This is a business venture reaching out to the community, giving the community emergency services that they haven’t had in several years.”

The emergency room is open 24-7 and includes a full staff of medical professionals.

With 6 beds, scanning and imaging and outpatient labs, the new facility is fully equipped to handle any medical situation in Bowie.

The emergency room’s grand opening is set for Monday, October 23, 2023, at noon.