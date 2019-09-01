Breaking News

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
Weird News
Live Stream
Report It
Top Stories
Israeli PM infuses campaign with anti-media incitement
Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 5 as ‘catastrophic’ storm closes in on Bahamas
Criminal justice reform turns to list of problem officers
Big tech or big labor? 2020 Democrats line up with unions
Weather
Current Conditions
Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
MLB batters set monthly HR record for 3rd time in 2019
Top Stories
The Latest: No. 2 Barty out of the US Open, beaten by Wang
Josh Sargent scores brilliant goal as Bremen beats Augsburg
Ferrari driver Leclerc wins Belgian GP in solemn atmosphere
No surprise: USA tops Czechs 88-67 to open World Cup
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High School Football: Alvord vs Electra – August 30, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Chisholm Trail vs Wichita Falls – August 29, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Northside vs Throckmorton – August 30, 2018
High School Football: Venus vs Burkburnett – August 30, 2019
High School Football: Henrietta vs Windthorst – August 30, 2018
High School Football: Graham vs Hirschi – August 30, 2019
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Cutest Pet Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Senior Focus
Cool Down Texoma
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Top Stories
Texoma Gives 2019
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Dieting app for kids sparks controversy
Top Stories
It’s Clear the Shelters weekend
Blue light exposure may be messing with your sleep
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know
2
of
/
2
Breaking News
LIVE NOW: The tragedy in Odessa coverage.
Don't Miss
Auto Racing Challenge
Cutest Pet Contest
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
LIVE: We bring you the latest on the shootings in Odessa
Listen: Police audio reveals chaos after mass shooting
New Texas laws going into effect Sept. 1
Officials report 8 dead, 21 injured in Odessa, Midland mass shootings
Breaking News
Recent Videos
13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising
Video
Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award
Video
Volunteers offer ‘much-needed’ help for Whispers of Hope
Video
Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home
Video
Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale
Video
Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year
Video
Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz
Video
Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community
Video
Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step
Video
Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase
Video
Latest News
LIVE: We bring you the latest on the shootings in Odessa
Listen: Police audio reveals chaos after mass shooting
GoFundMe set up for injured MPD officer
More Local News