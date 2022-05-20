BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for some fun and excitement then the Boomtown Shootout is the place for you.

The two-day spring festival kicked off Friday afternoon in Burkburnett. Attendees can expect a really good time with plenty of games, treats and all the barbecue you can think of.

The Boomtown Shootout also has dozens of local vendors and businesses with their products on display. And of course, plenty of things for the little ones like games, bounce houses, pony rides and also live entertainment!

Event coordinator Tag Davis says the shootout is a great way to put the community of Burkburnett on display!

“The Boomtown Shootout has fun for the entire family. We’ve got a kid zone this year that we’ve added, we’ve also got a two-day chili competition, last year it was just one. CASI Southwest Chili Open Championship, we do have the Outlaw Barbecue State Championship here this year, this is our first year to be a state championship so we’re really excited to do that and have this event year after year. It’s a place that you’ll love to bring your family and friends. It’s a great place to come fellowship!” Davis said.

This is the second annual Boomtown Shootout and Davis says he just hopes the event continues to grow bigger and bigger each year.

And if you weren’t able to make it out on the first day, the event will be going on all day Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased at the event or click here to get one.