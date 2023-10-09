BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Abbott has reappointed a Burkburnett firefighter and Air Force veteran to the Emergency Services Retirement Board of Trustees.

Rodney Alan Ryalls will assist in overseeing and governing funds for emergency services, according to an announcement from the Office of the Texas Governor on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Ryalls is the deputy regional fire marshal for the Intermountain Region of the National Park Service, a Burkburnett firefighter, treasurer of Red River Valley Wildlife and former president of the Burkburnett Rotary Club.

He also served in the United States Airforce for 21 years until his retirement in 2004, according to a statement from the Governor’s Office.

Ryalls will serve another term of approximately six years alongside Rupal Chaudhari from Leander and Edward Keenan from Houston.

To read the full announcement, visit the Office of the Texas Governor’s website.