BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman was pronounced dead at the scene after a three-vehicle crash near Walters, Oklahoma.

Bobbie Bessette, 46, of Burkburnett was killed in a vehicle crash at 7:18 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023, on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike while heading eastbound, according to Survival Flight Ground EMS.

She was driving a 2022 Honda Motorcycle and was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Bessette allegedly suffered internal and external head and trunk injuries.

According to reports from officials, the other two individuals whose cars were involved in the crash were not injured.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by officials.