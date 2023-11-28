BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A local school district has received statewide recognition for actively and properly utilizing allotted funds.

Burkburnett Independent School District earned an exemplary rating in Texas’ Financial Integrity Rating System, FIRST, a school financial accountability system, according to their Facebook page.

The award, which showcases the district’s robust financial management and commitment to fiscal responsibility, according to the Texas Education Agency, was awarded to BISD on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

According to the TEA, the school district has fostered trust within the community by efficiently allocating resources from the state’s educational financial funds.

They scored a 100 on the Financial Accountability System, signifying that the district has met all the financial standards and criteria, proving exceptional financial management and transparency with their constituents.