WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A beloved community member and longtime leader in Wichita County who served as Burkburnett’s first female mayor has passed away.

Pat Norriss died on Saturday, November 11, 2023. She was 88 years old.

Not only did Norriss serve the City of Burkburnett as its mayor for 16 years, but she championed the betterment of the city through her 22-year service on the Burkburnett City Council.

Following that, Norriss was elected to the Precinct 2 Seat on the Wichita County Commissioners Court as the first female commissioner, where she served an additional 16 years.

She was also president and board member of the District 3 North Texas Regional Planning Commission, president of the Texas Association of Regional Councils, and co-founder of the Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club, along with many other public positions.

In addition to being a dedicated advocate for Wichita County, Norriss was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, according to her obituary.

“With all the titles that Pat Norriss had, I think the ones that she cherished the most was mom, grandma,” friend and fellow commissioner Barry Mahler said. “And, those were the things that were most important here. she was a very special lady, a very good friend. We’re going to miss her dearly.”

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Owens and Brumley Funeral Home at 1101 Sheppard Road in Burk.

Condolences may be made on her official obituary page.